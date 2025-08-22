Pashinyan: There will be simplifications at Armenia-Azerbaijan border points

Yerevan. Mediamax. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "there will be simplifications at Armenia-Azerbaijan border points."

"The Washington Declaration clearly records 5 principles on which this agreement operates: territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, inviolability of borders, and reciprocity.

In many developed countries of the world, those forms of customs and border control that we have known for decades do not exist. Particularly, with the use of biometric passports, completely new procedures operate.

We are going toward simplifications not only at Armenia-Azerbaijan border points, but also at all border points, so that the business environment - exports, imports, transit - are simplified as much as possible.

We are ready for any simplification that fits within the framework of the 5 principles," Nikol Pashinyan said in a press briefing after the government session.

Summarizing his speech, he noted that "the era of peace has come, and Armenian citizens have accepted the fact of peace establishment with satisfaction."