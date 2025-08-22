Pashinyan and Overchuk discuss bilateral cooperation issues - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan and Overchuk discuss bilateral cooperation issues


Photo: gov.am


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk discussed issues related to the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda.

Government’s press office reports that during the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon issues of cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

 

“Reference was made to the trade turnover dynamics and the implementation of joint programs.

 

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest,” the news release reads.

