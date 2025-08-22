Pezeshkian: Transferring regional problems to external powers to complicate the situation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the time has come to elevate relations with Iran to the level of a strategic partnership.”

In a joint statement with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Yerevan, Pashinyan noted that the Iranian president’s visit “will add new impetus and quality to Armenia-Iran friendly relations.”

“We held detailed discussions with the Iranian president on regional peace and the unblocking of economic infrastructure. Armenia and the Armenian people highly appreciate Iran’s clear position on the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of Armenia’s borders. For both Armenia and Iran, the inviolability of international borders and uninterrupted communication between our states are of vital importance,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that he also briefed President Pezeshkian on the joint declaration signed on August 8 and the initialed agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“One of our key agreements with Azerbaijan is about reopening communication routes in the region.

In practice, this will open new opportunities for railway cooperation between Armenia and Iran, including through the Nakhchevan-Julfa railway line, which would provide Iran with railway access to Armenia and, ultimately, to the Black Sea,” Pashinyan noted.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, for his part, highlighted the importance of Armenia-Iran relations and the centuries-old ties between the two peoples.

“We have always defended Armenia’s territorial integrity and that is our policy. We are against the use of any force in the region. Governance in the Caucasus should remain in the hands of regional countries as transferring problems to external powers complicates the situation further.

For Iran, peace in the Caucasus is a strategic priority, and we support the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Iranian president said.