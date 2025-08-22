“Neighboring countries are priority:” Iranian president visits Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit.

According to Armenpress, he was welcomed at Zvartnots Airport by Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

“The trip to Armenia is a continuation of our priority trips to neighboring countries. Neighboring countries are a priority for building and developing relations.

We have strong strategic relations with our neighbor and friend Armenia. We have always sought to build good relations with each other in social, political, economic and cultural sectors,” Iranian President stated at Mehrabad Airport before departing to Yerevan.

“The necessary facilities have been provided, and communication between Iran and Armenia has been facilitated as much as possible. Therefore, during this visit, we will discuss ways to strengthen our agreements and ties, including communication and cultural routes, in particular the North-South corridor.

As for the East-West route, it will naturally become a convenient platform for the development of a trade, and we are striving to expand it,” the Iranian president said.

Addressing concerns about the presence of American companies in Armenia following the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Masoud Pezeshkian noted that “it is natural to have concerns about the presence of American companies in the region:”

“They may enter under the guise of a company, and later they pursue other objectives. We will discuss these concerns with Armenian officials.”