Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Turkey’s president

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented the results of the talks held in the United States during a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Armenia’s Prime Minister noted that the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan creates an opportunity to establish a new level of regional cooperation.

The parties also discussed issues on the Armenia-Turkey bilateral agenda, particularly, the implementation of previously reached agreements. The Prime Minister noted that the current atmosphere is more favorable than ever for advancing these agreements.

The interlocutors agreed to continue active political dialogue,” the Armenian government said in a news release.