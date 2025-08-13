Pashinyan and Putin discuss Washington agreements

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the results of the August 8 talks in the United States during a telephone conversation.

Armenia’s Prime Minister expressed conviction that the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan opens up new opportunities not only for the parties, but also for all countries in the region.

“The interlocutors agreed to continue active contacts and political dialogue,” the Armenian government press office said in a news release.

The official website of the Russian President, referring to the same telephone conversation, reports that the conversation between the leaders of the two countries took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.

“Nikol Pashinyan provided detailed information on the results of the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Washington D.C. on August 8. Vladimir Putin noted the importance of measures aimed at ensuring lasting peace between Yerevan and Baku. The Russian side confirmed its readiness to contribute to the comprehensive normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, including the unblocking of transport communications in the region, in accordance with the trilateral agreements signed in 2020-2022,” the Kremlin said in a news release.