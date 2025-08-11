Several bilateral and trilateral documents have been signed in Washington

Yerevan /Mediamax/.Following negotiations held at the White House, Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev, and Donald Trump have officially reached agreement on the matter of operating the "Trump Route."

US President Donald Trump noted that the declaration being signed envisages the creation of the "Trump Path for international peace and prosperity." Trump clarified that the name was proposed by Pashinyan and Aliyev, and that he did not request it himself.

"We are achieving peace, Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to permanently cease war, establish diplomatic relations, and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Trump said.

The US President added: "The route will allow Azerbaijan to reach Nakhichevan while fully respecting Armenia's sovereignty. Armenia is also creating an exclusive partnership with the US to develop this corridor, the term can be extended for up to 99 years, they promised to extend it for another 99 years even after 99 years. We expect serious infrastructural developments, American companies are eagerly waiting to enter these countries and spend large sums, which will bring economic benefits to our three states."

"Armenia will cooperate with the US in bringing the 'Trump Route' to life," declared Nikol Pashinyan. "I congratulate all of us, the countries of our region, I congratulate the world: as a result of this, the world will become better," Pashinyan said.

At the White House, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, preliminarily signed an agreement "On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan," the text of which will be published on the evening of August 11.

"The preliminary signing of the peace agreement will pave the way for ending the decades-long conflict between the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan and will open a new era," Nikol Pashinyan said on this occasion.

Ilham Aliyev, in turn, noted: "I am convinced that Armenia and Azerbaijan will find the courage to reconcile, the peoples will also reconcile, and we will ensure a bright future for our children."

The Foreign Ministers also signed a joint appeal to the OSCE regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk Group processes and related structures.

Explaining why Armenia and Azerbaijan preliminarily signed the peace treaty specifically in the US, Pashinyan clarified:

"We saw very active and lively understanding from the US side toward our recorded principles, we are talking about the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, and reciprocity, it is for this key reason that this direction became more active and achieved success," Pashinyan emphasized.