Trump says Pashinyan and Aliyev will officially sign peace today

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place on August 8 at the White House.

“Tomorrow, President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony.

The United States will also sign Bilateral Agreements with both Countries to pursue Economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region.

I am very proud of these courageous leaders for doing the right thing for the Great People of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

It will be a Historic Day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and, the world,” the U.S. president wrote.