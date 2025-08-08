Pashinyan to meet Aliyev and Trump in Washington

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On August 7-8, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a visit to the United States.

The Armenian government press office reported that Nikol Pashinyan will have a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on fostering Armenia-U.S. strategic partnership.

“A trilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will also take place aiming to promote peace, prosperity and economic cooperation in the region,” the Armenian government said in a news release.