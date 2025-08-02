Minsk Group failed to create conditions for dialogue, Lavrov says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the OSCE Minsk Group has failed to create conditions for dialogue between the conflicting parties.
The Russian foreign minister wrote about this in the article “Half a Century of the Helsinki Act: Expectations, Reality, Prospects” published today in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
“The OSCE failed in Nagorno-Karabakh as well. The Minsk Group has failed to create conditions for dialogue between the conflicting parties, and after its Western participants withdrew from interaction with Russia, it fully lost its relevance,” Lavrov said.
