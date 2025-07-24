Pashinyan confirms Armenia’s intention to continue working in the EAEU

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Russian Prime Ministers Nikol Pashinyan and Mikhail Mishustin discussed bilateral and regional issues today.

The Armenian government press office reported that during the meeting held on the margins of the International Forum on Nature and Environmental Protection held in Altai, the prime ministers “discussed the agenda on bilateral cooperation, collaboration within the framework of the EAEU, and other issues of mutual interest.”

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk shared the details of the meeting with reporters.

He noted that during the meeting, Pashinyan confirmed that “Armenia intends to continue working in the EAEU.”

Overchuk said that Russia is discussing cooperation with Armenia within the EAEU and “expresses concern about some issues, including the reduction in trade turnover with Armenia.”

Russian Deputy Prime Minister said that during the meeting, the Armenian and Russian prime ministers also discussed issues related to the situation in the South Caucasus.