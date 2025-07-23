Pashinyan to pay a working visit to Russia - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan to pay a working visit to Russia


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a two-day working visit to Russia on July 24.

The government press office reports that he will participate in the International Forum on Nature and Environmental Protection.

 

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated that delegations from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the forum.

