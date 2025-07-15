Pashinyan to meet with EU leaders in Brussels

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left on a working visit to Brussels today.

Today, Pashinyan is scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Nikol Pashinyan will also meet with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Mediamax notes that in May 2025, Pashinyan met with Costa and von der Leyen in Tirana as part of the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

During the meeting, issues related to the deepening of Armenia-European Union relations were discussed, and the importance of the continuous development of bilateral cooperation was emphasized, especially in the areas of strengthening democracy, economic integration, infrastructure modernization and reforms.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the readiness of the Armenian Government to continue deepening cooperation with the EU.