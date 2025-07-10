Pashinyan and Aliyev agree to continue bilateral talks

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release following the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dhabi.

The statement particularly reads: “The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan discussed different aspects of Armenia-Azerbaijan inter-state normalization agenda.

It was confirmed that bilateral negotiations represent the most efficient format to address all issues concerning the normalization process, and on this basis, it was agreed to continue such result-oriented dialogue.

The leaders, taking stock of the progress made with respect to border delimitation process, instructed the respective state commissions to continue practical work in this regard.

The sides also agreed to continue bilateral negotiations and confidence building measures between the two countries.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed their gratitude to H.E. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates for warm hospitality and organization of their bilateral meeting.”