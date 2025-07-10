Gerard Libaridian: Pashinyan and Aliyev will have a “free discussion”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At today’s meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Abu Dhabi, the opening of communications between two countries, border demarcation as well as other unresolved issues will be discussed.

Gerard Libaridian, historian, former chief adviser to the first President of Armenia, said this in an interview with the BBC Russian Service. The BBC notes that “the Armenian government tends to listen to his opinion.”

“I think all issues will be on the agenda. This will be a free discussion, which is more important than focusing on one issue,” Libaridian said.

Commenting on Azerbaijan’s demands to change the Constitution of Armenia, he noted:

“I believe that the issue of the Constitution can be resolved by some kind of interim agreement. Changing the Constitution is not the only option, and I am sure that Baku understands what a complex process this is.”

According to Libaridian, the meeting in Abu Dhabi is, first of all, a signal that in the conditions of uncertainty and several parallel global conflicts, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan maintain contact and communicate directly, without intermediaries.

“Unpredictability is probably the main distinguishing feature of modern international relations. And although some believe that unpredictability and chaos can be creative, chaos has reigned in our region for a very long time, and it did not bring us anything good,” Gerard Libaridian noted.