Moscow: Armenia should maintain a “constructive information background around Russia” - Mediamax.am

489 views

Moscow: Armenia should maintain a “constructive information background around Russia”


Photo: rbk.ru


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin informed the Armenian Ambassador to Russia, Gurgen Arsenyan, that “it is necessary to maintain a constructive information background in Armenia around Russia and bilateral relations.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry reports that at the meeting held on July 7, Galuzin and Arsenyan discussed issues related to bilateral and regional agenda as well as “upcoming Armenian-Russian contacts”.

 

The Russian side confirmed its proposal to hold another round of consultations between relevant departments of Russia and Armenia.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

The Future of Education | July 8, 2025 15:01
Dr. Ana Cruz. “AI is a powerful engine, but it needs a skilled driver and a clear roadmap”

Foreign Policy | July 8, 2025 10:53
Lavrov and Fidan reiterate commitment to further coordination

Foreign Policy | July 8, 2025 10:46
Moscow: Armenia should maintain a “constructive information background around Russia”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025