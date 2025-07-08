Moscow: Armenia should maintain a “constructive information background around Russia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin informed the Armenian Ambassador to Russia, Gurgen Arsenyan, that “it is necessary to maintain a constructive information background in Armenia around Russia and bilateral relations.”
The Russian Foreign Ministry reports that at the meeting held on July 7, Galuzin and Arsenyan discussed issues related to bilateral and regional agenda as well as “upcoming Armenian-Russian contacts”.
The Russian side confirmed its proposal to hold another round of consultations between relevant departments of Russia and Armenia.
