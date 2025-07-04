Turkey considers Armenia a potential “strategic asset”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia can become a “strategic asset” for Turkey.
Teoman Ertuğrul Tulun from the Turkish Center for Eurasian Studies writes about this in the article “Pashinyan’s Visit: New Parameters of Armenia-Turkey Normalization.”
Commenting on the current situation in the process of normalization of relations, the author writes:
“The “no preconditions” approach, adopted by both sides, should be preserved and strengthened, allowing for focused, technical dialogue on mutually beneficial issues. Second, the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process must advance in parallel, as Türkiye has made clear that full normalization is contingent on a stable and comprehensive settlement in the South Caucasus.
External actors, particularly the European Union and the United States, should play a constructive, supportive role, encouraging transparency and providing incentives for sustained engagement without imposing rigid templates,” Tulun notes.
“From a Turkish perspective, a stable, outward-looking Armenia is not only a diplomatic achievement but also a strategic asset. It would facilitate regional trade corridors, reinforce Türkiye’s leadership in the South Caucasus, and contribute to the long-term vision of a peaceful, interconnected Eurasia. For Armenia, normalization offers a path out of regional isolation and an opportunity to redefine its role in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.
While the risks are real and the process remains vulnerable to setbacks, the current moment is arguably the most promising in decades,” the author concludes.
