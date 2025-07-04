Pashinyan highlights the deepening of strategic partnership with the US

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of the national holiday, Independence Day.

The message reads, in particular:

“Armenia and the United States are united by the historical friendship of our peoples, devotion to democratic principles and Christian values, as well as unwavering commitment to freedom, dignity, and justice.

Armenia attaches great importance to the deepening of strategic partnership with the United States and the further expansion of cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, high technologies, energy, mining, transport, and infrastructure.

I am confident that through joint efforts we will bring our relations to an even higher level for the benefit of the peoples of Armenia and the United States.

I highly appreciate your vision for ending conflicts and establishing peace in the world. I am confident that under your leadership, the United States will make a fundamental contribution to establishing long-awaited peace and stability and ensuring prosperity in the South Caucasus. I reaffirm the unwavering commitment of the Government of the Republic of Armenia to the peace agenda, based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, the inviolability of internationally recognized borders, as well as the unblocking of regional infrastructure in line with the principles of the “Crossroads of Peace” project.”