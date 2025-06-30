Armenia not to attend CSTO foreign ministers meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is not participating in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kyrgyzstan.

Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan said:

“The position of the Armenian side has remained unchanged. Armenia is not participating in the meeting.”

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the CSTO member states will take place today in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.