Azerbaijan increases pressure on Russia - Mediamax.am

604 views

Azerbaijan increases pressure on Russia


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan continues to issue demands to Russia and intensify its public rhetoric.

The reason was the June 27 arrests of Azerbaijani nationals in Yekaterinburg, who, according to preliminary investigation reports, are members of a criminal group suspected of committing murders.

 

Both Azerbaijani state officials and representatives of numerous state-controlled non-governmental organizations are making harsh statements against Russia.

 

On June 29, the Azerbaijani state-run AzerTac news agency published over two dozen pieces on the issue. Morover, criticism of Russia came not only from Azerbaijani government and private sector representatives, but also from a Ukrainian parliamentarian, Georgian and Romanian political analysts, and a former Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Politics | June 30, 2025 16:51
Pashinyan: NSS has neutralized challenges destabilizing Armenia

Foreign Policy | June 30, 2025 13:28
Mirzoyan urges Lavrov to “never interfere in Armenia’s internal affairs again”

Foreign Policy | June 30, 2025 12:22
Lavrov: Attacks on churches in Armenia raise concerns
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025