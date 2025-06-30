Azerbaijan increases pressure on Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan continues to issue demands to Russia and intensify its public rhetoric.

The reason was the June 27 arrests of Azerbaijani nationals in Yekaterinburg, who, according to preliminary investigation reports, are members of a criminal group suspected of committing murders.

Both Azerbaijani state officials and representatives of numerous state-controlled non-governmental organizations are making harsh statements against Russia.

On June 29, the Azerbaijani state-run AzerTac news agency published over two dozen pieces on the issue. Morover, criticism of Russia came not only from Azerbaijani government and private sector representatives, but also from a Ukrainian parliamentarian, Georgian and Romanian political analysts, and a former Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan.