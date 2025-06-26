Kremlin: Moscow in contact with Yerevan over Samvel Karapetyan case

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated today that “Russia is in contact with Armenian partners, including over the issue of the arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan.”

“We maintain communication with our partners in Armenia. Yerevan is an important ally for us. We have well-developed and multi-faceted relations.

Given that Karapetyan is also a Russian citizen, the necessary contacts are being carried out,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters.