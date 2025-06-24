Armenian MFA calls on the OIC countries not to target Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Foreign Ministry is “deeply disappointed with the distorted and extremely one-sided formulations contained in the ‘Istanbul Declaration’ adopted within the framework of the recent ministerial conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the resolutions submitted at the initiative of Azerbaijan.”

The statement of the Foreign Ministry notes that the formulations expressed in the documents “contradict the interests and logic of establishing lasting peace in the region.”

“We draw the attention of the OIC member states to the fact that the talks of ‘Western Azerbaijan’ under the guise of human rights is a clear territorial claim by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, which is documented even in the founding documents of the ‘organization’ artificially formed for this purpose,” the statement reads.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry also stated that Armenia has announced about its readiness to sign the agreement without any delay, proposing to begin consultations on the place and date of its signing, as well as to find constructive solutions to a number of issues raised by Azerbaijan.

“It would be more logical for partners interested in establishing peace in the region to urge Azerbaijan to sign the agreement without unnecessary delay, refraining from creating artificial obstacles along the way.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation that have joined the above-mentioned declaration and resolutions to reconsider and resolutely reject biased initiatives targeting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia and jeopardizing the settlement process between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.