Armenian FM to pay official visit to China

Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On June 25-27, Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to China.

Armenian Foreign Ministry press office reports that a meeting with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi is scheduled, along with other discussions.

