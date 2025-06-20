Pashinyan: Ongoing process is an agenda for establishing relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met today with representatives of the local Armenian community in Istanbul.

The official news release by the government’s press office states:

“In his speech, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of his working visit to Turkey, emphasizing that it became a reality as a result of the recently activated dialogue with Turkey. He noted the importance of the planned meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressing hope that it will give a new impetus to bilateral relations.

According to the Prime Minister, the visit is based on Armenia-Turkey interstate relations, and the ongoing process is an agenda for establishing relations, which stems from the interests of both countries. At the same time, Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the role of the Armenian community of Turkey in the process of establishing interstate relations and deepening dialogue.

The Prime Minister answered the questions of the meeting participants, which related to today’s visit, steps aimed at establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, regional developments, the “Real Armenia” ideology, and a number of other topics.”