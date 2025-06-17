Pashinyan to pay a “historic visit” to Turkey

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Chairman Alen Simonyan said today that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Turkey.
“I confirm that Prime Minister Pashinyan will travel to Turkey on June 20 at the invitation of Turkish President Erdogan. It will be a bilateral visit.
During the visit, all regional issues will be discussed. I believe this visit will be historic, as it will mark the first time the leader of Armenia makes a visit of this level,” Alen Simonyan told reporters.
Yesterday, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Deputy Minister Vahan Kostanyan met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci in Ankara.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.