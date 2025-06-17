Pashinyan to pay a “historic visit” to Turkey

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Chairman Alen Simonyan said today that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Turkey.

“I confirm that Prime Minister Pashinyan will travel to Turkey on June 20 at the invitation of Turkish President Erdogan. It will be a bilateral visit.

During the visit, all regional issues will be discussed. I believe this visit will be historic, as it will mark the first time the leader of Armenia makes a visit of this level,” Alen Simonyan told reporters.

Yesterday, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Deputy Minister Vahan Kostanyan met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci in Ankara.