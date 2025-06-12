Pashinyan expresses confidence in development of Armenian-Russian relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on Russia Day.

The message addressed to Vladimir Putin, in particular, states:

“In the modern history of the Russian Federation, this holiday is a symbol of the inheritance of generations. Every year on this day, Russians celebrate the proclamation of the country’s state sovereignty as the beginning of a new stage in the history of modern Russia.

I am convinced that, thanks to joint efforts, relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation will develop and strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of our countries.”

The message addressed to Mikhail Mishustin, in particular, states:

“This day is a starting point in the modern history of Russia, marking the beginning of a new stage in the development of the state and society.

I am convinced that the consistent multi-level cooperation between the governments of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation will continue to develop in a targeted way, contributing to the implementation of mutually beneficial projects and the effective use of the economic potential of both states.”