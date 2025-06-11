Zakharova: Armenian authorities don’t raise the issue of withdrawal of the Russian base

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that the Armenian authorities do not raise the issue of a possible withdrawal of the Russian military base.

According to TASS, speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Maria Zakharova said:

“We have not received any signals from Yerevan regarding a possible withdrawal. Officials of the republic, including in public statements, confirm that such issues are not on the agenda. Yerevan understands that the Russian military presence is an important element of the security architecture in Armenia and the entire South Caucasus.”

Maria Zakharova also noted that “NATO brings nothing good for the security of the South Caucasus.”

“On the contrary, its main goal, as we clearly understand, is to destabilize the region and create new points of tension. We hope that both Baku and Yerevan equally understand our justified concerns and fully assess the risks of deepening their interaction with aggressive military blocs,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.