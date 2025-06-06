Pashinyan and Matvienko’s meeting lasted longer than scheduled

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted a delegation led by the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, who is on an official visit to Yerevan.

“Valentina Matviyenko expressed gratitude for the warm reception, reaffirming Russia’s readiness to continue cooperation with Armenia based on mutual respect and friendship. The parties exchanged views on a number of issues on the Armenia-Russia agenda, including inter-parliamentary engagement, economic cooperation and cultural ties,” the Armenian government’s press office reported.

The news release issued by the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly also states that “the negotiations between Matviyenko and Pashinyan were initially held in an individual format and lasted much longer than scheduled.”