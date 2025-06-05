Pashinyan and Erdogan hold a telephone conversation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “discussed in a phone conversation issues related to Armenia-Turkey relations and regional developments, and agreed to continue the dialogue.”

The government’s press office reported that during the conversation the Armenian premier congratulated the Turkish President on Kurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha) holiday.

“The Turkish president congratulated the Armenian prime minister on the occasion of holding the European Political Community Summit in Armenia in the spring of 2026,” the government’s news release reads.