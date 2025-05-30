Armenia-US strategic partnership issues discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Joshua Huck discussed issues on the agenda of the Strategic Partnership between Armenia and the United States in Yerevan today.

“They exchanged views on developing cooperation in several areas of mutual interest, including as outlined in the Partnership Charter, aimed at achieving tangible results and strengthening Armenia’s resilience. Upcoming activities were touched upon.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Joshua Huck expressed satisfaction with the ongoing engagements, including the participation of official and expert circles from the U.S. in the 2nd edition of the “Yerevan Dialogue” international forum.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia and the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discussed regional security issues. Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that there is a real opportunity to establish peace in the South Caucasus, and the signing of the Agreement on peace and establishment of interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan would mark a historic milestone on that path.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the ongoing efforts to advance the peace agenda,” Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release.