European Political Community Summit to be held in Yerevan in spring of 2026 - Mediamax.am

580 views

European Political Community Summit to be held in Yerevan in spring of 2026


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The 8th Summit of the European Political Community will be held in Armenia in the spring of 2026.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a post about this today.

 

“It is an honor to host the leaders of the European political community in our country. I express my gratitude to all the leaders for supporting this decision,” he wrote.

 

The summits of the European political community are held twice a year. The initiative is originally proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | May 23, 2025 17:44
European Political Community Summit to be held in Yerevan in spring of 2026

Foreign Policy | May 23, 2025 14:23
Lavrov: “Russia sincerely wishes success to Armenia and Azerbaijan”

The Resilient Syunik Team Europe | May 22, 2025 13:41
Dual education in Syunik: New opportunities for young people in the agricultural sector
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025