European Political Community Summit to be held in Yerevan in spring of 2026

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The 8th Summit of the European Political Community will be held in Armenia in the spring of 2026.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a post about this today.

“It is an honor to host the leaders of the European political community in our country. I express my gratitude to all the leaders for supporting this decision,” he wrote.

The summits of the European political community are held twice a year. The initiative is originally proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron.