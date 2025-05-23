Lavrov: “Russia sincerely wishes success to Armenia and Azerbaijan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that "Russia sincerely wishes success to Armenia and Azerbaijan in concluding a peace treaty.”

“It is necessary to sign a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, we sincerely wish them success in this. The treaty was made possible thanks to several trilateral meetings between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are ready to continue to provide assistance if both sides are interested,” the Russian Foreign Minister said, speaking at a conference on the historical South Russian lands.