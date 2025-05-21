Aliyev expects Armenian leadership to receive “Western Azerbaijan Community” members

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia should start a dialogue with the “Western Azerbaijan Community.”

“The deep-rooted hatred for Turkic peoples in Armenian society, the fantasy of a “Great Armenia,” the territorial claims against Azerbaijan and Turkey in that country’s constitution, and the denial of the opportunity for the return of Western Azerbaijanis represent obstacles to peace.

Armenia should give up its territorial claims against neighboring states, take steps to restore and protect the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis, allow access to the UNESCO monitoring mission, and start a dialogue with the Community on the issue of return. Armenia should express an unequivocal position on when and under what conditions Western Azerbaijanis can return to their ancestral lands. We expect the Armenian leadership to receive the representatives of the Community in connection with this issue,” Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the conference “Return to Western Azerbaijan as an Important Condition for Supremacy of Human Rights” held in Ankara.

“I would like to emphasize that the desire of Western Azerbaijanis to return does not mean a territorial claim against Armenia, which should abandon attempts to portray this desire in this manner. This issue will not leave Azerbaijan’s agenda until the return is realized. Of course, Western Azerbaijanis who will return to their homeland should also be provided with security guarantees,” Aliyev said.