Sergey Lavrov to visit Yerevan on May 20-21

Yereva /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Yerevan on May 20-21.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that “Lavrov is scheduled to have thorough talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and hold conversations with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan.”

“The contacts will be held as a follow-up to the agreements reached on October 8, 2024 at the highest level, as well as following Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Moscow on January 21. The agenda includes discussion of a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, interaction within the framework of Eurasian integration associations, coordination of positions on international platforms, first of all, in the United Nations. The foreign ministers will exchange views on regional security issues, including the prospects of Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish normalization processes,” the news release reads.

Sergey Lavrov will give remarks at the Russian-Armenian University for professors and students of the branches of Russian universities and the expert community, as well as meet with compatriots at the Russian House.

“Moscow expects that the visit will contribute to strengthening of political and interdepartmental dialogue between Russia and Armenia, lead to an increase in mutual understanding and finding mutually acceptable solutions to issues of mutual interest,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.