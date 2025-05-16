Pashinyan and Aliyev “emphasized the importance of agreeing on the treaty text”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during their meeting in Tirana "emphasized the importance of agreeing on the text of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty.”
The government press office reported that at the meeting held within the framework of the 6th Summit of the European Political Community in Tirana, “the parties discussed the current situation and stressed the importance of continuing the process towards signing.”
