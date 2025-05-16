Pashinyan has brief conversations with Aliyev and Erdogan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Summit of the European Political Community in Tirana.
The Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan stated about it.
Pashinyan also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the same event.
No other details are unveiled.
