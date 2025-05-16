Pashinyan meets with EU leaders

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, within the framework of the 6th Summit of the European Political Community being held in Tirana.

The government said in a news release that issues related to the deepening of Armenia-European Union relations were discussed, and the importance of the continuous development of bilateral cooperation was emphasized, especially in the areas of strengthening democracy, economic integration, infrastructure modernization and reforms.

Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the consistent support of the European Union for the reforms implemented in Armenia and emphasized the readiness of the Armenian government to continue deepening cooperation with the EU, ensuring a new and effective stage of cooperation.

“The Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, in turn, reaffirmed their support for Armenia’s democratic progress and welcomed the positive steps taken by Armenia to ensure regional peace and stability.

António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen welcomed and considered an important step the adoption of the law on the launch of the process of Armenia’s accession to the European Union. They also stressed the importance of the bilateral acceleration of the visa liberalization process.

The EU representatives welcomed the fact of reaching an agreement on the text of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, underlining its importance for ensuring regional security and stability. They stressed the EU’s readiness to continue supporting the peace process and promoting the establishment of long-term stability in the region,” the news release reads.