Zohrab Mnatsakanyan appointed Director of Diplomatic School

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s former foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has been appointed Director of the Diplomatic School of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Several well-informed sources informed Mediamax about this.

Mediamax has not yet been able to contact the Foreign Ministry’s press secretary to receive official confirmation of Mnatsakanyan’s appointment.

Mediamax notes that on April 18, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will deliver a speech at the conference titled “The South Caucasus Along Fault Lines: Regional and International Perspectives,” organized by Turpanjian Institute of Social Sciences of the American University of Armenia.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan served as Armenia’s Foreign Minister from May 13, 2018, to November 16, 2020.

On November 16, 2020, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced about his decision to dismiss Mnatsakanyan. On the same day, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan stated that Mnatsakanyan himself had submitted his resignation.

On November 5, 2020, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that “current situation underlines the simple truth that Artsakh has no future within Azerbaijan.”

“Artsakh will not be without Armenians. This is more emphasized today. I do not think there is an Armenian, who can come to terms with the idea that 150,000 of fellow Armenians may be in jeopardy. Our entire national resource is directed to resisting that danger,” he said in the National Assembly.

The Diplomatic School celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024. Since its establishment, it has been headed by Vahe Gabrielyan.

There is no announcement about the new director on the school’s official website. The site still features a main photo showing students and director in Stepanakert, pictured alongside former Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan, and Presidential Advisor Davit Babayan.

Bako Sahakyan and Davit Babayan are currently in prison in Baku.