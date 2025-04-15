Armenian ambassadors working in Europe and North America gather in Vienna

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On April 13-14, under the leadership of Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, a working meeting of the heads of Armenia’s diplomatic missions accredited in European and North American countries and international organizations took place in Vienna.
“Views were exchanged on regional and international developments. Minister Mirzoyan presented the latest developments in the processes of normalisation of relations with neighboring countries.
Discussions also covered the ongoing efforts to deepen partnerships in various directions, including with the United States and the European Union,” the news release issued by the Armenian Foreign Ministry reads.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.