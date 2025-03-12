Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that “Armenia has no intention of aggression against any third country.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release that in an interview with WION news agency the minister spoke about the military-technical cooperation with India:

“The acquisition of certain specific equipment made in India is not intended to be used, or however in any other sense, it is not against any other third party.

We are engaged in peace negotiations with our eastern neighbor, but also in general, we are very much focused on establishing peace and stability and normalizing relations with our neighbors.

We are in the process of reforming and modernizing our army, and here Indian experience in certain specific areas, as well as the equipment made in India, are of interest to us. But again, this is for reforming the Armenian defense system, and there is no intention to use these systems against any other third party.

Armenia’s intention is to modernize its defense system as a whole, and the equipment imported not only from India but elsewhere as well is aimed at having a better army with better defense capabilities. Armenia has no intention of aggression against any third country,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.