Lavrov pays a visit to Turkey

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Turkey on February 23 for a visit.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told TASS that Lavrov will discuss “a wide range of issues on the international, regional and bilateral agenda.”

On February 20, on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Johannesburg, Lavrov and Fidan discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda and referred to the situation in Syria.