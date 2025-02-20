Yerevan comments on Lavrov’s remarks on the “3+3” platform

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan told Mediamax that regarding the “3+3” regional cooperation platform Yerevan remains guided by the joint communiqué adopted following the October 2024 ministerial meeting.

Ani Badalyan said this in response to Mediamax’s request for comment on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks in the State Duma on February 19, where, in particular, he said that at the last meeting of the “3+3” format (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, Iran) “a decision was made to transform this consultative platform into a more structured organization.”

Foreign Policy | 2025-02-19 16:03:56 Lavrov announces decision to transform the 3+3 platform into an organization

“At present, we are guided by the joint communiqué adopted following the October 2024 ministerial meeting, which outlines the framework for cooperation on mutually agreed interests. At the moment, the agreed and jointly adopted communiqué remains the basis of Armenia’s position,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.