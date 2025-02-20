Yerevan comments on Lavrov’s remarks on the “3+3” platform

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan told Mediamax that regarding the “3+3” regional cooperation platform Yerevan remains guided by the joint communiqué adopted following the October 2024 ministerial meeting.
Ani Badalyan said this in response to Mediamax’s request for comment on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks in the State Duma on February 19, where, in particular, he said that at the last meeting of the “3+3” format (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, Iran) “a decision was made to transform this consultative platform into a more structured organization.”
“At present, we are guided by the joint communiqué adopted following the October 2024 ministerial meeting, which outlines the framework for cooperation on mutually agreed interests. At the moment, the agreed and jointly adopted communiqué remains the basis of Armenia’s position,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.