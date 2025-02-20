Lavrov announces decision to transform the 3+3 platform into an organization

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that at the latest meeting of the “3+3” format (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, Iran) “a decision was made to turn this consultative platform into a more structured organization.”

According to TASS, speaking at the State Duma today, Lavrov supported the deputies’ proposal to establish an inter-parliamentary commission in the “3+3” framework for creating additional mechanisms of cooperation.

“If you come up with such an initiative, we will back it up through the Foreign Ministry. It would be very useful,” the minister said.

Mediamax notes that the most recent “3+3” ministerial meeting (without Georgia’s participation) was held in October 2024 in Istanbul and that no official announcement was made at the time regarding the establishment of organization. Speaking in early November at the meeting of Security Council secretaries of CIS countries in Moscow, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said:

“The situation in the South Caucasus remains complicated, but there are prerequisites for its improvement. This, though, is hindered by external players acting with, to put it mildly, nefarious purposes - primarily Western countries. This once again confirms the thesis that regional problems need regional solutions. This is why in the South Caucasus, we have been doing and continue to do everything possible to strengthen the 3+3 consultative regional platform. We expect that after the ministerial meeting in Ankara the work of this mechanism will intensify.”

Sergey Lavrov said today “we understand Georgia’s concerns and nuances, but there will always be a seat for Georgian representatives at the table.”

The Russian foreign minister said that the “3+3” serves the interests of all its participants, and no one questions it.” “By the way, this caused the envy of the previous U.S. administration, which tried to promote the “3+1” format instead of the “3+3” format, “that is, the three Transcaucasian countries under the leadership of Biden’s people,” Lavrov said.