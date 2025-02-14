European Council President welcomes Yerevan’s steps toward peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed issues related to the Armenia-European Union cooperation agenda with European Council President António Costa.

The government’s press office reports that during the meeting held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Pashinyan highlighted the importance of the EU’s continued support for democratic reforms in Armenia.

He stressed that Armenia attaches importance to the expansion and development of multilateral ties with the EU to enhance capacities in various fields.

“The President of the European Council expressed the EU’s commitment to strengthening the partnership based on shared values and deepening cooperation in all directions,” the press office reported.

“The interlocutors discussed issues related to the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the possibilities of unblocking regional communication routes. António Costa highlighted and welcomed the steps and initiatives of the Armenian government aimed at peace,” the news release reads.