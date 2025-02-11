Pashinyan again contacts with U.S. Vice President Vance

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the evening of February 10, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended an official dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in honor of the heads of state and government participating in the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit.

“During the dinner, the Prime Minister had informal contacts with colleagues,” the government’s press office reported.

The published photos indicate that Nikol Pashinyan, in particular, contacted with U.S. Vice President James David Vance, with who he had a “familiarizing” meeting in Washington D.C. last week.

Nikol Pashinyan also had contacts with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the prime ministers of Canada and India.