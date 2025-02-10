Pashinyan suggests Baku abandon “staged actions”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that “The official narrative of Azerbaijan is increasingly focusing on the proposition that Armenia is arming itself, preparing to attack Azerbaijan, therefore Azerbaijan has the right to defend itself and take preventive measures.”

Pashinyan wrote about this in an article published in Armenpress about current state of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

“To restate these propositions of Azerbaijani narrative in shorter and simpler terms, it all comes down to the following: Armenia is purportedly preparing to attack Azerbaijan, therefore it is better for Azerbaijan to attack Armenia as a preventive measure.

These narratives can have two potential origins: either Azerbaijan really thinks that Armenia intends to attack Azerbaijan, or Azerbaijan intends to attack Armenia and is trying to create a foundation for doing so. In both cases, the basic premise is Azerbaijan’s claim about Armenia’s intention to attack Azerbaijan,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote.

He assured that Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan:

“The claims about Armenia’s intention to attack Azerbaijan are simply made-up.”

Regarding the peace treaty, Nikol Pashinyan noted that its “the already agreed articles of the peace agreement have fundamentally resolved the issue of not only not having territorial claims against each other, but also not making such claims in the future.”

“The signing of the peace agreement will forever close the door for both Armenia and Azerbaijan to ever make territorial claims against each other, a door that was already closed in Prague. The agreed part of the peace agreement is sufficiently weighty and mature for signing,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote.

“There are no prerequisites for escalation in the region and, moreover, all the prerequisites for peace have been put in place. It is necessary to abandon staged actions and a policy of staging escalations, and to establish institutional peace. Armenia not only is ready for this, but will not divert from this path,” Pashinyan noted.