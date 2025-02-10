EU demands from Armenia to join sanctions, Moscow says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Moscow considers the West’s policy in the South Caucasus “absolutely destructive.”

“Their goal is not to stabilize the situation in this strategically important region for Russia, but to ‘contribute’ to our strategic defeat from this flank as well,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told the Izvestia newspaper.

Speaking about whether Yerevan’s rapprochement with the EU could affect the relations between Russia and Armenia, the Russian diplomat noted:

“We have made it clear, both publicly and in discussions with our Armenian friends, that simultaneous membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union is impossible.”

Commenting on the start of negotiations between Armenia and the European Union on visa-free regime, Galuzin noted:

“We see that the European Union remains true to its approach here as well- without making any promises or serious decisions on visa liberalization, it is already demanding political loyalty from Armenia, including joining the anti-Russian sanctions. And this is happening despite the fact that Armenia’s membership in the EAEU provides it with tangible and significant long-term benefits including increased trade and investment flows from the EAEU.”