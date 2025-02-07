Pashinyan met with U.S. Vice President - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan met with U.S. Vice President


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with U.S. Vice President James David Vance at the White House.

Pashinyan press office reports that “issues related to Armenia-US bilateral relations, as well as the regional agenda, were discussed.”

