Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with U.S. Vice President James David Vance at the White House.
Pashinyan press office reports that “issues related to Armenia-US bilateral relations, as well as the regional agenda, were discussed.”
