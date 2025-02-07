Azerbaijan calls on US and EU to sanction Armenia “for supporting Russia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A number of Azerbaijani “non-governmental organizations” have sent letters to the leaders of the US and EU calling for sanctions against Armenia “for supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

Among the recipients of the letter are the Vice President and Secretary of State of the United States, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

The letter, in particular, states that “after the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, Armenia has seen a sharp increase in imports and exports, which does not correspond to its economic potential.”

The authors of the letter note that in 2021 the trade turnover between Russia and Armenia amounted to about $‌2.5 billion while in 2024 it increased up to $‌12 billion.

“In 2024, the main direction of Armenia’s exports became the Persian Gulf countries due to the trans-shipment of precious metals imported from Russia to third countries. This drastic increase in trade, especially exports of high-tech goods, raises serious concerns about the military use of these products. It points to a potential violation of sanctions and indicates that through Armenia, Russia is receiving goods that can support its military efforts in Ukraine. Armenia’s growing role in sanctions evasion points to a significant gap that undermines the impact of these sanctions on Russia,” the letter says.

The authors of the letter called on the U.S. and the EU to tighten control over Armenia’s trade transactions and impose targeted sanctions or trade restrictions.

“Armenia’s continued support for Russia not only prolongs the war in Ukraine, but also undermines international efforts to restore peace and stability,” the letter reads.