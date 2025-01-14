Armenia and the US to sign document on strategic partnership

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Washington on a working visit from January 14 to 15.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that today in Washington Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will sign a document on strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.