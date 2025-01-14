Armenia and the US to sign document on strategic partnership - Mediamax.am

Armenia and the US to sign document on strategic partnership


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Washington on a working visit from January 14 to 15.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that today in Washington Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will sign a document on strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States.

